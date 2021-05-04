Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy to close out 46th season of 'SNL'

'Saturday Night Live' returns May 8 with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus.

DENVER — Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will host the final two shows of the 46th season of "Saturday Night Live," NBC announced Monday.

The Emmy Award-winning Key will host "SNL" for the first time on Saturday, May 15 with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo's record-breaking hit single "drivers license" will be featured on her debut album out Friday, May 21.

"The Queen's Gambit" star Taylor-Joy will make her hosting debut for the season finale on Saturday, May 22. Lil Nas X will make his first appearance as "SNL" musical guest.

"Saturday Night Live" begins the first of three episodes on Saturday, May 8 with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Your final guests of Season 46! pic.twitter.com/f5Mu3urQSO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 3, 2021

Musk's scheduled appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Tesla's stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of $177 billion, according to Forbes magazine. SpaceX just a launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

