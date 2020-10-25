Sneak peek into the upcoming season of 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz shares what's to come on 'This Is Us' ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

ST. LOUIS — Get ready for an emotional ride...

'This Is Us' returns for Season 5 on Oct. 27 with a two-hour premiere on NBC.

The show was supposed to premiere on Nov. 10, but got moved up.

This season, the show touches on the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice.

5 On Your Side's Dana Dean spoke with Chrissy Mets, who is Kate Pearson in the show, ahead of the premiere.

“We are taking on the pandemic, the social unrest, the injustice full on. I’m really grateful for that. Not many shows either can do that or have the capabilities to do so,” Metz said.

And this season the way things were filmed were a bit different due to the pandemic.

“There’s been a bunch of adjustments as far as how we travel. One person in a van at one time. Two people max in trailer to do hair or makeup. Everything has to be sanitized. There are different zones, A,B,C and D. We get tested three times a week. They are taking every precaution necessary,” Metz said.

In a sneak peek into Season 5, you see Kevin knocking on Kate's door with a mask on and Kate telling him to get in the yard. He has some news for Kate and Toby as Madison waits in the car.

Toby jokes, "what did you get somebody knocked up?"

And then it gets quiet... and Madison walks out of the car.

