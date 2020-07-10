Tower Theater with safety measures to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Tower Theater is reopening Thursday with safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus by arranging seats so attendees could maintain social distancing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tower Theater in Sacramento is scheduled to reopen on Thursday with safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater can reopen due to Sacramento County's move from the purple tier to the red tier. Under the red tier, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, museums, zoos, aquariums and personal care businesses can reopen with limitations. Schools could reopen if the county remains in the red tier for two weeks.

Movie theater attendees have to wear a face mask before being seated in the auditorium. However, the theater encourages guests to wear face masks when they are not eating or drinking during the movie.

Tower Theatre arranged its seating so that guests could maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Self-serve concession areas and grab-and-go items will be closed so the theater can reduce the chance of spreading the coronavirus. Tower Theater will only be accepting credit, debit or gift cards at this time.

