Watch the new trailer for 'The Flash'

Barry Allen jumps into multiple earths in the full trailer for the latest DC film.

PHOENIX — Barry Allen is in for quite the adventure in DC's next installment on the big screen.

The full trailer for the summer release of "The Flash" debuted on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here's a look at who the Flash will be teaming up with to save the world.

On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/2vPMBTnXzz — DC (@DCComics) February 12, 2023

And one of the heroes is a familiar face.

None other than Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman for the June release.

"The Flash" is set to be released on June 16.

