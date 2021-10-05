'My most beloved friend': Wife of late Alex Trebek remembers husband in new interview

Alex Trebek died after battling pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020. He hosted 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In an exclusive interview with Eden Magazine, the wife of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek spoke about her family, career and spirituality.

Jean Currivan-Trebek was featured in Eden's October issue. The online magazine is centered around living a healthier life in harmony and positivity.

It's coming up on a year since the death of Trebek. His widow, Jean, spoke about her life before meeting the game show host and what it was like being married to the icon.

"Alex was my dear husband and my most beloved friend," she told Eden Magazine. "Like most long-term relationships, we had our ups and downs, but the truth of it was that we were very close and experienced a lot of life together."

The renowned game show host died on Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. Many "Jeopardy!" fans across the nation mourned the death of Trebek who hosted the show for 37 seasons.

Jean said she noticed how much Trebek was admired when he announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. They received loads of get-well mail daily at their home, and she mentioned that the studio received even more.

"In looking back, the fact that I did not identify Alex as an 'icon' was a gift," Jean told the magazine. "... It would have been really weird for both Alex and myself if I thought of him as some celebrity. He could just be himself at home, and that was it."

As far as dealing with life after the death of her beloved husband, Jean said surrounding herself with family and friends is really helpful.

"There are moments of my day that I miss Alex so much, and I just have to allow myself those times," she said.

Today, Jean wears many hats including Reiki Master, professional sound healer, Religious Science practitioner, humanitarian, co-editor of InsideWink and mother.