Reactions pour in about shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People from around the world are reacting to the shooting death Wednesday of Memphis rapper Young Dolph - Adolph Robert Thornton Jr..
The popular hip-hop star was shot and killed along Airways Blvd. in Memphis Wednesday, according to a Memphis Police source. Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
MTV tweeted: "We're deeply saddened to learn that Memphis rapper Young Dolph has passed away as a result of a fatal shooting. His legacy in hip-hop will live on through his beloved artistry."
Deion Sanders tweeted: "Lord please cover the entire @YoungDolph family, friends and loved 1z. We thank u in advance Lord in Jesus name Amen."
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted: "The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends... To honor all victims of violent crime, I ask for calm in our city to allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible. I’d also like to ask that motorists continue to avoid the area of Airways and I-240."
Spotify tweeted: "RIP Young Dolph, an indie rap pioneer. Our hearts are with his family and friends."
Megan Thee Stallion tweeted: "I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph."
LL Cool J tweeted: "Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty."
Chance the Rapper tweeted: "God bless Dolph Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man"
Loni Love tweed: "Rapper Young Dolph is well known for handing out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity, speaking to school children and donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School. He was shot and killed today.. RIP"
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer tweeted several times about Dolph, saying in one: "Rest Dolph. You don’t have to hustle to survive no more."
Actor Ron Funches tweeted: "Young Dolph went back snd(sic) put masks on all his album covers during the pandemic. If you understand how much distrust Memphis and young black people in general had about Covid you understand how major this was. #RipDolph"
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Adolph “@YoungDolph” Thornton Jr. A proud Hamiltonian and a generous supporter of @SCSK12Unified, the life of this young father tragically ended with gun violence. Let us continue to SOUND THE ALARM and appeal for PEACE in our city!"
Gucci Mane tweeted: "R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart"
Tennessee State Rep. London Lamar tweeted: "This is so heartbreaking!! Dolph was from Castalia in my district and a favorite artist! I am so saddened! Memphis lost a legend!!"
Beale Street Music festival tweeted: "We are saddened by the tragic death of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. Our thoughts are with his family and we hope they find comfort in one another. Memphis and the music community will miss his presence. This is a photo of him with his son on stage at #BSMF18."
Less than a week ago, Young Dolph was at the Makeda's Cookies where he was shot Wednesday, talking about his love of their cookies.