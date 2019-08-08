LAKEPORT, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for residents of Riviera West in Lake County due to a wildfire in the area.

According to the Lake County CA Sheriff's Department, residents are being asked to leave the area immediately. The wildfire was last reported near Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive and is roughly 10 acres.

The sheriff's department is suggesting residents head south, towards Kit's Corner. A shelter is being established for residents at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main Street.