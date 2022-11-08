Family of Border Patrol agent, who killed himself, charged in 11-year-old girl's death

According to sheriff's deputies, when first responders arrived at the Spring Valley home, they discovered an 11-year-old girl needing immediate medical attention.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Editor's Note: The original version of this story did not reference that the mother, grandmother and grandfather are the adoptive family members. This article has been updated to include that information.

Three people in Southern California were arrested and charged in connection with the willful cruelty and torture of an 11-year-old girl in Spring Valley, resulting in her death, according to authorities.

An investigation that began Aug. 30 around 2 a.m. resulted in an 11-year-old girl's adoptive mother and adoptive grandmother and grandfather all being charged with three counts of torture, three counts of willful cruelty to a child, and murder, according to The San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a child in distress at a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive in the Spring Valley area of San Diego.

According to sheriff's deputies, when first responders arrived at the Spring Valley home, they discovered an 11-year-old girl needing immediate medical attention.

The 11-year-old girl was later identified as Arabella McCormack.

Arabella was transported to an area hospital where her health declined, and she succumbed to her injuries, Sheriffs said in a statement.

During the San Diego Sheriff's investigation into Arabella's death, they contacted her adoptive father, Brian McCormack, who was a U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agent.

Brian McCormack killed himself in the presence of deputies when they tried to question him, Sheriffs said.

Arabella had a six and seven-year-old sister who was placed with a foster family.

San Diego Sheriff's Department stressed the importance of responding to every report alleging child abuse and neglect.

"Conducting an accurate investigation is a long and tedious process. Gathering evidence and conducting interviews must be done methodically while protecting the children and preserving the rights of parents and family members," Sheriffs said.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

You could remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.