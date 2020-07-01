SAN ANTONIO — The beige house in the middle of the 300 block of Dorie is hard to miss.

Large, angry graffiti has been sprayed in black paint across the front and sides of the small house.

Obscene symbols and hateful words fill the walls, overlooking a yard filled with the toys of the children who live in the home.

The messages are directed at the registered sex offender who lives in the house.

KENS 5 is not naming the man because he is not accused of any crime.

Meanwhile though, San Antonio Police do have open cases on all of the acts the family has reported in the last month.

The man says he is shocked by the level of hatred his family has been subjected to in recent weeks.

“Child moleter” is sprayed next to “Sorry bitch” along with a profane curse.

Sue Calberg

The man is listed on the Texas Public Sex Offender Website. It lists convictions dating back to 1991 for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

The victim was a 19-year-old woman.

The man’s sentence was 25 years, and the man says he served his time. He says he was released from prison in 2016, without restrictions and he is not on parole.

His wife says they lived peacefully in the neighborhood until recently.

They claim some neighbors suddenly turned on the family, covering the house with tagging, slashing a car tire and shooting and bashing out windows in the house.

The woman says there have been two assaults. She says she was beaten once and one of her children was shot with a BB gun the day after Christmas.

San Antonio Police Department calls for service to the address seem to back up the woman’s claims.

There are calls for disturbances, assaults and criminal mischief.

Saturday, was a particularly eventful day when a teen driving the family car crashed completely through the corner of a house two doors away.

The mother says as her family was rushing to move out of the neighborhood, her child was moving the family vehicle out of the way of a rented moving truck.

As the car left the yard, the mother says she could hear her teen yelling “It won’t stop! It won’t stop!” Seeing a puddle of fluid where the vehicle was parked, she says she wonders if someone tampered with the brakes, causing it to careen out of control.

The mother says she cannot understand why innocent children are being put in harm’s way by people she says are targeting them.

To ensure the safety of her family, the mother says they are moving, as fast as they can, to another city.

The man who lives in the house says he cannot leave until he has a guaranteed place to stay. When he does move, police say he will have seven days to submit his new address to the sex offender registry.

As for the six kids living in the home with a registered sex offender, the mother confirms that her family has been involved in cases with Child Protective Services.

Monday, an investigator with the agency showed up at the home to check on the children. Their investigation continues.

Here is a summary of police calls to the address from recent times:

Disturbance, 12/2/2019 5:02:04 PM

Welfare Check, 12/20/2019 3:41:07 PM

Disturbance Family, 12/20/2019 9:19:35 PM

Disturbance Neighbor, 12/24/2019 8:50:19 PM

Assault In Progress ^, 12/26/2019 1:34:23 PM

Shooting In Progress ^, 12/26/2019 1:41:11 PM

Shooting In Progress ^, 12/26/2019 1:54:15 PM

Missing Person/Runaway, 12/30/2019 10:25:40 PM

Disturbance Family, 12/31/2019 1:22:58 AM

Criminal Mischief, 1/1/2020 10:16:28 AM

Criminal Mischief, 1/1/2020 7:22:24 PM

Criminal Mischief in Progress, 1/3/2020 12:59:31 AM

Patrol By, 1/3/2020 6:26:47 PM

Suspicious Person 1/4/2020 12:03:31 AM

Accident Major 1/4/2020 7:14:20 AM

Family Violence 1/4/2020 11:44:52 AM

