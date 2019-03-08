STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A father drowned Friday morning on Turlock Lake while trying to bring his children back to shore, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

"The wind basically started picking up and blowing them out toward the middle of the lake, so the dad swam out toward them in an attempt to get them," said Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras. "And then for whatever reason, ended up going underwater."

The man's wife, still onshore, saw him struggling and screamed for help. A boater in the area heard her and went to her husband's rescue.

The boater jumped into the water to rescue the man and began CPR once he had pulled him to shore. Once paramedics arrived he went back out to bring the kids, in their pre-teens, back to shore.

Paramedics continued CPR on the 64-year-old and he was taken to the hospital where he later died, Letras said.

RELATED:

When asked if members of the family were wearing any sort of life vest or flotation device, Letras said he was unsure about the children but knew that their father was not wearing a life vest while swimming out to them.

Unfortunately, Letras said, drownings are something authorities see all too often during the summer months. He said the most important thing the public can do is wear a life jacket because even the strongest swimmer could cramp up or be overcome by the water.

"That life vest can make the difference between the difference between life and death," he said. "Even if you're out on flotation devices or in a raft or whatever, sometimes those things can tip over, so wear a life vest. That way if you do go into the water you can float until rescuers can get to you."

FREE LIFE JACKET RENTAL

"Even if you don't have one, most all of the fire departments now you can go there and give them your ID and they will give you a loaner for the day for free," Letras said.

Below are a few options, but the state has a complete list by each county that you can check here. There are more than 25 links available in Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Yolo, Yuba and Nevada counties.

Metro Fire: Metro Fire has partnered with Cal Boating to make life jackets available to the public on a loan basis. Families and individuals can check out life jackets for a day or weekend simply by completing a loan form. Click here for a full list of locations.

Folsom Fire Department: The Fire Department offers a Life Jacket Loaner Program, which provides Folsom residents free daily and weekend rental of life jackets for all ages of children and adults. For more information, call 916-984-2280.

Cosumnes Fire: The Department of Boating and Waterways has partnered with local fire stations to make life jackets available to the public on a loan basis. Each station has life jackets for children and adults. Click here for the list of locations in Galt, Elk Grove and Lakeside.

WATCH ALSO: Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART) volunteers share tips on water safety