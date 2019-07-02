SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a natural gas explosion on a San Francisco street that sent flames into the air, damaging five buildings and sending panicked residents into the streets.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said Thursday that an eight-person team will travel to San Francisco and that it will release information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Flames from San Francisco Geary Boulevard gas explosion damage 5 buildings

RELATED: Pacific Gas & Electric vows to improve wildfire prevention

City fire officials say a crew digging on a street to install fiber-optic wires in the city's Richmond neighborhood cut a natural gas line Wednesday.

Flames shot above the rooftops of nearby three-story buildings and burned for more than two hours until utility workers shut off the gas fueling the fire.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: What could a PG&E bankruptcy mean for you?

Pacific Gas & Electric could face any number of lawsuits tied to California wildfires, but on January 14th, PG&E announced their intent to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What does that potentially mean for customers and litigants?