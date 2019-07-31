DAVIS, Calif. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, a fire erupted in the attic of an apartment unit at the Alvarado Sunset Apartments.

Firefighters arrived at the complex, located in the 600 block of Alvarado Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and, fortunately, no one was inside the unit where the fire started.

Those who lived close by were jolted awake by all the activity.

"We got a pounding on our door around 3:30 a.m. from our neighbor who lives at this corner apartment," said Bobby Molina, who was displaced by the fire. "I was like, 'Oh man, I hope everyone makes it out safe.' I just grabbed some paperwork out the closet and we just ran out the door."

For the residents who are now homeless because of the fire, the Red Cross and complex managers are working on arrangements.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. This incident is still under investigation.

