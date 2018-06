A fire at an apartment complex destroyed four cars Sunday and investigators need your help finding who is responsible.

The fire, which occurred early Sunday morning in the 8700 block of Madison Avenue, damaged the outside of an apartment building and destroyed four vehicles sitting in the parking lot.

Investigators from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District say the fire was an act of arson.

If you have any information about this fire, call the Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775.

