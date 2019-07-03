SONORA, Calif. — A winter storm brought hail and torrential rain to Sonora which caused flash flooding for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel, a flash flooding event like this has not happened since the 90s. The creek next to the police department overflowed and sent water rushing down Stockton Road.

“It was a great deal all at once and our environment couldn’t handle it," Vanderwiel said.

The police station started getting a ton of 911 calls.

RELATED: City of Tracy opens sandbag locations in preparation for heavy rain, flooding

“Just couldn’t handle it. Water was in the streets, flowing into houses and business," Vanderwiel emphasized.

Those calls stopped all of a sudden. They believe the flooding impacted their 911 system.

“It was a big deal when [phone lines] go down. It took us a while to make sure our phone lines were routed through other channels,” Vanderwiel said.

Calaveras County is now helping because this event proved to be an emergency.

At the fairgrounds, people preparing for the upcoming Celtic Fair had to rush to safety when floodwaters took over their campground.

“The rain came and the rain came," said Karyn Ranker, one of the event organizers. “It started coming over the grass over to us. Within seconds it was near us. It was pretty bad.”

RELATED: Flood watches and warnings are still in effect for Northern California

These volunteers and event organizers spent their Wednesday night at a local laundromat so they could clean their soaked clothes.

"Some stuff got damaged but, hey, material things can be replaced rather than people and the fair is coming," Ranker said.

Despite the rain and the muddy mess at the fairgrounds, the Celtic Fair is expected to go on, rain or shine.

“Rain or shine, fair happens no matter what," Ranker said.

The flooding has gone away, but the hail remains. The county has set up several sandbag locations for residents concerned about flooding.

Here are the locations:

Road Dept – Tuolumne Yard

18870 Birch St - Tuolumne

18870 Birch St - Tuolumne Road Dept – Jamestown Yard

18188 7th St - Jamestown

18188 7th St - Jamestown Road Dept – Columbia

Columbia Airport

Columbia Airport Road Dept – Groveland Yard

11240 Wards Ferry Rd – Big Oak Flat

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Rumsey Bridge flooding could leave people stuck in Yolo County