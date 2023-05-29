The Cape Coral Police Department said she is safe.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman from South Florida who was missing for more than 10 months after taking a bus to Tampa was located Saturday afternoon in Ohio, authorities say.

The Cape Coral Police Department said in a tweet at 5:40 p.m., Erica Johnson, 36, was found safe.

Police have not yet said if Johnson will be making her way back to Florida or any other information regarding her missing status.

Back in July 2022, the 36-year-old was seen boarding a Greyhound bus in Fort Myers headed for Tampa before she was reported as missing and endangered.

Johnson was initially last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East in Cape Coral carrying bags, a travel pillow and her bunny, the Cape Coral Police Department previously said in a Facebook post.

According to Greyhound, the bus trip was nonstop to Tampa.

Investigators said it was difficult to track Johnson because she did not have a phone, bank account, car or social media.

Johnson's family members told police they were worried about her safety because although she has left before, they say she always came back after a few days. She reportedly did not contact her family after she was missing for almost a month.

The police department wrote in the tweet they would like to thank everyone who helped find the 36-year-old.