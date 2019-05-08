DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton area is searching for metaphorical Band-Aids following Sunday's mass shooting, and signs of healing have surfaced at the scene of the tragic event.

The city held a vigil Sunday evening to remember the nine lives that ended by the hands of suspect Connor Betts, who opened fire in the city's Oregon District around 1 a.m.

On Monday morning, flowers could be seen covering the bullet holes in a window at the scene.

More flowers were left at a makeshift memorial as crowds gathered to pay their respects.

Wearing a mask, vest and hearing protection, Betts approached 5th Street, where he killed his first victim in an alley. He continued down 5th Street, where he fired dozens of rounds, killing his sister, Megan Betts, and seven others. In addition to the nine killed, 14 others were shot, and many more suffered injuries while trying to flee.

All nine bodies were removed from the scene Sunday, and autopsies are still being completed by the coroner's office.

Officers, who responded within 20 seconds, shot and killed Connor Betts just as he was about to enter the Ned Pepper's liquor store on 5th Street, where a portion of the crowd fled to take cover.

Police said during a news conference Monday morning that Connor Betts' motive remains unclear.

The Dayton Foundation has set up the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to assist victims of the shooting. The foundation will be meeting with counselors and other community foundations in the nation to determine how to allocate the funds to victims.

The Associated Press reports that Connor Betts' high school classmates said he was once suspended for creating a "hit list" of those he wanted to kill and a "rape list" of girls he wanted to sexually assault.