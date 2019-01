FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom High School football team and the Vista del Lago women’s cross country team both celebrated their respective state championship season in the streets of Historic Folsom, Wednesday night.

A parade honoring each team kicked off at 7 p.m. marching down Coloma and Sutter streets. The event culminated with a celebration at the Folsom Station Plaza amphitheater.

Several of those in attendance captured video of the parade and celebration on social media.

The Vista del Lago women's cross country team celebrated their state championship in Historic Folsom.

ABC10