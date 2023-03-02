Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

"It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me but I'm hoping to make a difference for other women,” Maas shared before walking into court.

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart.

Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI.

After waiting years, the lawsuit is finally heading to trial.

"I'm relieved this day is finally here. It's scary, it's stressful. I feel betrayed. It has been three and a half years since I lost my job that I loved - and was devoted to - and dedicated my life to because I was fighting for equal pay," Maas said.



Maas is suing McKinnon Broadcasting Co., KUSI’s operator, saying she was making $90,000 less than her longtime co-anchor Alan Denton.

"It's not something new under the sun and if you don't use your voice to try to change what's happening when it comes to pay equality. If you're silent, nothing's going to change," Maas said.

CBS 8 reached out to KUSI and its attorney for comment on this story. No statement was provided.



"My client is frustrated that it's taken so long. She's anxious to tell her story," Josh Gruenberg, Maas’ attorney said

He says her claim is covered under California law.

"Sandra was underpaid for doing the same job as her co-anchor for several years. We have an equal pay act in California and intend to put some teeth into it." Maas concluded, "I'm looking for justice. I hope to find it here."

When the suit was filed, Maas asked for $10 million. Jury selection starts the week of February 6.

