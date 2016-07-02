Frances Wang joined ABC10 in October 2015. She was born in San Francisco but grew up in Sacramento, which she considers home.

Frances has dreamed of being a journalist since she was kid after being interviewed by Walt Gray.

She's always been the most talkative of her peers, so her former teachers and classmates aren't surprised she became a reporter.

After graduating from St. Francis High School, she went on to become a Trojan at the University of Southern California. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with Phi Beta Kappa honors. During her time there, she also earned a second Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Most recently, Frances worked as a morning news reporter for KREM2 in Spokane, Washington, where she would cover breaking news one day and zip line through the mountains on live TV the next. She's also had internships at KABC-TV, CNN and E! News.

Frances' favorite part of her job is getting to know people she may not have met otherwise. She loves to tell stories about the amazing things people do for their communities.

In her free time, you can find her catching up on shows, trying out new restaurants, and struggling to get to the gym.

