Freebies for National Nurses Day

Celebrating the hard work of healthcare workers, many companies offer sweet deals

YORK, Pa. — Today is National Nurses Day and right now nurses are being recognized more than ever for their hard work. In honor of their sacrifices, many stores are offering treats as a thank you for risking their lives to save others.

DUNKIN'

Dunkin' Stores in Lancaster, Harrisburg and York are giving out a free coffee and donut to healthcare workers. The offer is only for in-person orders and cannot be used with mobile orders.

CHIPOTLE

As part of their 4heroes burrito donation program, medical facilities can request free burritos at Chipotle on their website.

STARBUCKS

Starbucks has extended their program offering free coffee to anyone who identifies as a first responder through the end of May.The drink must be a tall hot or iced brewed coffee.

Nurses week runs from Mar 6th-May12th.