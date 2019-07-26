SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Minutes before midnight on Wednesday, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced his resignation, effective August 2, 2019. Stepping in as governor is the island’s Justice Secretary, Wanda Vázquez, third in the line of succession per the Constitution of Puerto Rico.

The state secretary, who was second in line, resigned amid the same corruption crisis and leaked scandals that sparked the calls to oust Governor Rosselló.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans had been protesting for weeks since a private group chat among Rosselló and his associates were leaked to the public by the island’s leading investigative journalism non-profit.

The leak revealed how the group manipulated public opinion and shared information that was not privy to all members of the chat. It also revealed that the group made offensive comments deemed as misogynistic, homophobic, violent and cruel against public figures, political opponents, journalists and even the people who died in Hurricane Maria.

(Source: Centro de Periodismo Investigativo)

Vázquez is a problematic figure in the island. She is regarded as too closely involved with the parties currently under investigation for corruption and criticized for dragging her feet on investigating the Rosselló administration. Dozens of department heads have resigned. Some of them have even been charged with federal crimes, which complicates the line of succession as well as the public trust on anyone close to Rosselló.

During the week, a judge issued search warrants on the cell phones of the people involved in the chat. A panel of attorneys, appointed by the legislature to study the chat for possible legal violations, concluded there were grounds to impeach Rosselló. The President of the House of Representatives announced impeachment proceedings would begin Thursday unless Rosselló resigned first.

The massive protests are historic in proportion because the events are historic for the people of Puerto Rico. This is the first time a governor, elected by the people of Puerto Rico, resigned. It happened due to direct pressure from the public and their demands for accountability from the legislature. Younger generations were especially hopeful that this change would disrupt the system and do away with corruption and influence peddling among politicians.

