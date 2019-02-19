FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Otto, the rescue dog, is saving lives by protecting Travis Air Force Base's airfield from birds.

Otto was adopted from a rescue group out of Elk Grove by Matthew Stevens, an airport biologist at Travis Air Force Base. He chases away birds from the airfield that could potentially get into engines.

"I know some other airports they've used dogs for bird dispersal," said Stevens. "I thought what better way to have another tool in my toolbox here and bring my dog to work every day."

Stevens works with another person to look at bird population at the base.

"Our job is to look at the bird populations out here and look at the general trends as they go up and down throughout the year and recommend different things to the Air Force and how they can make the habitat here as inhabitable to them as we can," Stevens said.

Stevens goes around in his truck with Otto as they scout for birds that he can chase. Otto's favorite kind of bird to chase is a turkey. His second favorite are geese.

Otto doesn't get a paycheck but he does get a reward through attention and treats.

"Ever since I started bringing him here through all the different safety offices and PA and the people in our building have toys with treats," Stevens said. "He's learned to love treats quite a bit."

On weekends, he's just like one of us.

"He likes to sleep and relax," Stevens said. "He likes to go on walks. We'll try to do some hiking occasionally. He's pretty mellow outside of work."

PHOTOS: The rescue dog who protects Travis Air Force Base Otto is a rescue dog from Elk Grove with a very important job. Otto goes out with his human to clear the airfield from birds that could damage the planes' engines during take off and cause a crash. He gets paid through treats and lots of attention. Otto poses for a picture with ABC10 Ananda Rochita.

