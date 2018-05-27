SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner was sharp in his first rehabilitation start since breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand in March, striking out eight while throwing 47 pitches over 3 2/3 hitless innings for Triple-A Sacramento.

Bumgarner threw 31 strikes and walked one Saturday night while facing 12 hitters against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The appearance came almost two months to the day of having surgery to insert three pins into his pinkie after injuring the hand in the final game of spring training.

Bumgarner's fastball was clocked between 91-93 mph and he effectively mixed pitches in his most extensive work since getting hurt.

The 2014 World Series MVP also drew a rousing ovation from the sold-out crowd at Raley Field when he singled to right field leading off the bottom of the third on the first pitch from Albuquerque's Antonio Senzatela.

Because Sacramento leaves for a road trip next week, Bumgarner will next pitch for Single-A San Jose on Thursday or Friday.

