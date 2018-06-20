San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland now has something in common with LeBron James.

We're not talking about a fierce competitive spirit -- although both aren't shy about showing their emotions. Like James after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Strickland was so frustrated by his team's loss Monday night that he broke his pitching hand punching a wall.

Called on to preserve a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning, Strickland gave up three runs on three hits and a pair of walks to the Miami Marlins before he was pulled after getting only one out.

The Giants lost 5-4 and Strickland took out his frustrations in the clubhouse afterward.

He will have surgery on his right hand and will be out six to eight weeks.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy says left-hander Tony Watson and right-hander Sam Dyson would likely split save opportunities while Strickland recovers.

