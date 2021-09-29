Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco’s four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat t

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco’s four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4.

The NL West-leading Giants maintained a two-game lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles has won the last eight West crowns.