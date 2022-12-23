Grandmother, parents reunited with Kason Thomas in time for Christmas

Kason was found near a Papa John's inside the same car that Jackson took on Monday, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is thanking the community for sending tips to help reunite them with a 5-month-old boy that went missing on Monday.

"This is gonna be the best Christmas ever. I'm so excited. It is a miracle. And without everyone aiding us in the search and doing whatever they could, whether it be just a prayer, a phone call, a text, or a message, just to tell us that they're thinking of us, and they have Kason in their hearts and in their prayers. It's just...I don't know I'm overwhelmed right now," said LaFonda Thomas, Kason's grandmother.

Kason Thomas was found on Thursday night, hours after the woman who allegedly abducted him, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was arrested.

"At approximately 2 p.m., Nala Jackson was taken into custody in Indianapolis by Indianapolis Metro Police, and she was positively identified by Indianapolis Metro Police and the FBI," said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Police said Jackson, a homeless woman from Columbus, abducted Kason and his twin brother Kyair on Monday night. They were inside a running car while their mother ran in to get a door dash order from Donato's in the Short North.

Kyair was found early Tuesday morning outside of Dayton International Airport and reunited with his family. Kason was found in a Papa John's parking lot in Indianapolis on Thursday evening. The police said Kason is safe and in good health.

"He has 10 fingers, 10 toes. Healthy. We just gotta make sure he got that same smile," Thomas said.