The approximately 12-foot shark was far offshore and not interacting with anyone.

CORONADO, Calif. — A Great White shark was spotted off Coronado Tuesday afternoon.

Warning signs have been posted at the beach, but the area was not closed because according to lifeguards, the approximately 12-foot shark was far offshore near North Beach and not interacting with anyone.

"It's their territory, I'm always watchful, I'm their guest," said surfer Lance Mann.

"The lifeguard was out on a paddle board about 100 yards from the shoreline, just past the surf in 6 to 8 feet of water, just before 2 p.m. when he saw the shark appear next to him. It was larger than his 11-foot paddle board," the Coronado Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Families say they won't go out that far but still on alert, "We don't go deep enough to be affected by the size of the shark ," said Brad Anderson.

Lifeguards encourage anyone who spots a shark in the water to stay as calm as you can, move slowly back to shore or a boat and do not thrash your arms or legs.

