TRACY, Calif. -- A project of nearly 5,500 homes is starting to take shape on the southwest edge of Tracy.

The first three foundations of homes were laid out last week in the Tracy Hills development. For almost a year now, developers have been busy grating, putting the streets in, installing underground utilities and paving the way for builders to start laying down foundations.

"It's really kind of the hallmark development for the future of Tracy," Mike Souza, project manager from Integral Communities said.

Developers say these three foundations will be the first of 30 model homes in Tracy Hills. They are part of a 5,500 home development, 4,700 of which from Integral Communities. The first phase is starting with a little more than 1,100 homes just off of Corral Hollow Road and Interstate 580.

"Next spring, anywhere from February to April, we should see the first closings and first people moving in," Souza said.

But it's not going to happen overnight. Because of the city's growth management rules, this developer can only build about 400 homes a year in order to keep up infrastructure. Meaning, it's going to take at least 12 years to get to the full build-out.

But ABC10 wanted to know if the city is ready for that kind of growth.

"We've put in $127 million worth of improvements, whether they've been traffic improvements, sewer pipes, water pipes, whatever they may be," he said.

"The city has been planning for this growth for quite a long time. The project's identified as one of our secondary growth areas," Robert Armijo, the City of Tracy engineer said.

In fact, it's been in the works since the mid-1980's and Armijo says these homes have been written into various master plans.

"Public safety, fire stations, police force, the size of water lines, sewer lines serving the development, the roads, the road network, storm drainage, sewer all of that has been planned for," he said.

Home buyers in this development will pay an extra tax for public safety, roads and even new schools in their area.

As more houses are built, they say, new infrastructure will be phased in.

"Roads will be widened, Corral Hollow Road will eventually be widened to four lanes, Lammers Road will be extended to a new interchange with 580, there will be a new interchange at Corral Hollow Road, so all of that infrastructure phases in as new units are being built," Souza said.

Souza says homes will range from 1,800 square feet to 4,000 square feet, with prices starting in the upper $500,000-range.

