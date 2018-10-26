GROVELAND, Calif. -- Michel Leroux and wife Cristine flew from France to visit their daughter who lives in Novato and Yosemite National Park.

"Magnificent landscapes. And, maybe beers. Not that beer. Bears. Animals?"

They decided to make The Groveland Hotel their base camp to enjoy the fall scenery and escape the crowds. The Leroux's are some of the so-called "last minute" travelers before winter sets in to visit the historic national park.

Over the summer, Yosemite Valley was closed to tourists for nearly three weeks because of the Ferguson Fire. Because of it's closure, Groveland's tourism suffered tremendously as tourists canceled vacations they had planned long in advance.

However, there is a late season surge in visitors in October compared to this time last year.

"What we are finding is, last minute, people like, 'The weather is beautiful. Let's go up to the mountains. Let's go up to Yosemite.'" said Melony Vance, manager for The Groveland Hotel.

The hotel has slashed their room prices as a way to entice visitors to stay in their gateway town.

"So a lot of Bay Area locals, a lot of Sacramento Valley locals, Modesto, coming up for the day or the weekend and enjoying the fall colors," added Vance.

