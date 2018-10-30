While the tradition of children going up to neighbors to get candy is often harmless, there are some safety tips that officials suggest parents follow to keep their children safe on Halloween night.

Keeping an eye out for strange behavior

For 25 years, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOC) has been going around and insuring that sex offenders on probation are following the special Halloween conditions set forward as a part of their parole. This tradition is called "Operation Boo."

This year the DOC is reminding parents that strangers are only responsible for about 10 percent of sex crimes against children. In fact, many of these crimes are perpetrated by family members, family friends, child care providers or other people that are close to the child.

Around 23 percent of these crimes are committed by persons younger than 18 years of age, according to the DOC.

"As a parent myself, I think we always need to be vigilant," said DOC spokesperson, Luis Patino.

The department created a document "Boo Tips" to give parents resources to talk to their children about keeping themselves safe and notifying an adult when they feel violated.

Before trick-or-treating, the DOC suggests parents use the Megan’s law resource map to see where sex offenders are located in their neighborhood. The map alo details the conditions for paroled sex offenders living nearby.

Halloween conditions for paroled sex offender registrants:

Curfew is between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in which parolees must remain indoors.

Exterior lights of their homes must be turned off.

Sex offender registrants on parole are not allowed to pass out Halloween candy or have decorations.

Parolees can only open the door to respond to law enforcement officers.

Not all registered sex offenders are on parole. Patino said that once sex offenders are not on parole, they do not have to follow the Halloween conditions

If you see something strange on Halloween, the DOC suggests dialing 911 instead of taking action yourself.

Checking candy

Over the weekend, a 5-year-old child in Ohio tested positive for methamphetamine after eating and handling treats given to him. While officials are still investigating the root cause of the child's intoxication, his case serves as a reminder for parents to check their children’s candy before they consume it.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), parents should check for signs of tampering in the form of unusual coloring, tiny pinholes, or tears in the wrappers. The FDA also suggests giving children a snack before heading out to avoid them feeling the need to snack on unchecked candy while out trick-or-treating.

