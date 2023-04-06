The birthday party at Aventura at Creekside, a rehab and nursing facility, included his 98-year-old brother.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Celebrating a big milestone in Lackawanna County was Andy Cherra, who turned 100 years old.

The party at Aventura at Creekside, a rehab and nursing facility, included his 98-year-old brother.

There was cake, pizza, and music, which Andy loves.

He shared his secret for living to 100.

"My secret is clean living, that's all. Don't drink, don't smoke, and I don't carouse with a loose woman," he said.

Andy says he plans to keep dancing and doing what he loves.

