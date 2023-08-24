2 dead from West Nile Virus in Sacramento region, health officials say

In both cases, the individuals were infected and began experiencing neurological symptoms.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have died from West Nile Virus in the Sacramento Region, prompting health officials to encourage folks to take more precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

One person who died in Sacramento County was in their 70's and "had underlying chronic disease, and had been hospitalized with neuroinvasive West Nile Virus," according to health officials.

The other person died in Yolo County but not much other information is known. This is the first death from West Nile Virus since 2018.

In both cases, the individuals were infected and began experiencing neurological symptoms.

"This year to date, we've had more than 500 samples of mosquitoes that have tested positive, or groups of mosquitos that have tested positive,” said Luz Maria Robles, spokesperson for the Sacramento Yolo Mosquito Vector Control District. “It's definitely been a record year for us. Previous to this 2018 was another very intense year for West Nile activity."

Though summer is nearing its end, Maria Robles says we’re not in the clear of mosquito season just yet.

“The team of about 100 is tracking, monitoring, and responding,” she said. “The testing of dead birds, mosquitos, and chickens are all part of our West Nile virus surveillance.”

They also breed mosquito larvae eating fish to control mosquitoes naturally. These fish are given to the public to place in ponds or agricultural fields.

The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through a mosquito bite. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.

While most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t display symptoms, severe neurological complications can occur – particularly in people older than 60 or those who are immunocompromised.

There is no treatment or vaccine for West Nile so preventative measures should be taken to minimize risk like draining stagnant water, avoiding peak times at dawn and dusk, dressing in long sleeves or pants when outside, or using an insect repellent.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye says if a person displays neurological symptoms then a spinal tap needs to be done.

"It does affect the immune system so puts them at risk for additional infections. We've heard of people getting pneumonia as a result, and again if they get neuroinvasive which means that the information goes to the brain, that can have additional complications for the patient," said Kasirye.

There are 16 additional cases in Sacramento County — 6 are confirmed and 10 are under investigation — and 8 cases of infection in Yolo County so far.

WATCH MORE: Parents turn to acupuncture to help children cope with depression and anxiety