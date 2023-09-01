Try these 3 healthy habits to start the new year off right | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New Year's resolutions can be overwhelming and is the reason why we often don’t stick to them. Instead try to start small healthy habits that are easier to stick to long term. Here are 3 healthy habits to start that are easy to do and won’t break your bank!
- Drink warm or room temperature lemon water in the morning before eating or drinking anything else. Lemon juice is a natural detoxifier and packed with antioxidants and electrolytes. When we drink warm lemon water on an empty stomach it helps neutralize the body’s pH levels and makes it more alkaline. It’s important to do it first thing in the morning as our bodies become more acidic when we’re asleep.
- Eat more plants in a variety of colors. You might have heard the term “eat the rainbow” and the reason we want to do that is because different colored foods contain different antioxidants and nutrients that protect and heal our bodies. Eating a variety of real, colorful food will boost your mind, body and overall health.
- Spend more time in nature. This has shown to help us emotionally feel better, but it also contributes to our physical wellbeing. It’s shown to help reduce blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones. Seeing sunlight has been linked to a number of health benefits including increasing serotonin levels which helps reduce stress. There’s been other benefits shown from seeing outside light first thing in the morning like improved mood and better sleep.
