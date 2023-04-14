Here are 3 ways to improve indoor air quality at home | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Spring is officially here and if you've been doing some spring cleaning well that's a good thing because it does benefit your health. The EPA estimates that indoor air quality has 2 to 5 times higher the amount of pollutants compared to outdoor air. They explain the health concerns here.
- Use natural, less toxic cleaners. Cleaning is definitely a way to reduce the pollutants indoors, but what we're using to clean does matter. The cleaners we use in our kitchens, bathrooms and other places tend to have ingredients in them that can affect our health. All of these products release chemicals into the air and we can breathe them in. Using cleaners with less chemicals could be more ideal for your health.
- Invest in an air purifier. Air purifiers are designed to filter the air in rooms. It's a great way to remove pollutants and indoor allergens indoors. Place them in areas of the home that you spend the most time in, like your bedroom or living area.
- Stop wearing shoes indoors. Our shoes can track things inside that you probably don't want in our house. One study showed almost all shoes had fecal matter on them including e.coli. This study found the average shoe sole is covered with 421,000 bacteria! It also showed 90 percent of those bacteria transfer directly to a clean tile floor on first contact. Taking shoes off before going inside is an easy way to reduce the amount of pollutants in your home.
