5 foods that are good for your liver | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Eating certain foods can help keep your liver healthy. Here are 5 foods that will keep your liver functioning optimally.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Our liver performs a lot of tasks including breaking down toxins, like alcohol, in our body. Eating certain foods can help keep your liver healthy. Here are 5 foods that will keep your liver functioning optimally.

Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli - There's been animal and human studies showing that cruciferous vegetables increase the levels of detoxification enzymes and improve blood levels of liver enzymes. Overall, showing these vegetables do protect the liver.

Lentils - Lentils contain high amounts of choline, which helps prevent fat build up in the liver. If too much fat builds up in the liver it can hinder its ability to properly filter toxins, so lentils are good to add to your diet.

Artichokes - In a study on fatty liver disease, artichokes showed to be beneficial. Artichokes also help remove toxins which benefit and provide protection for the liver.

Brazil nuts - Nuts in general have a lot of health benefits. A 2019 study showed that men who ate more nuts had a decreased risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Garlic - In different studies, eating raw garlic has shown to reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and liver cancer.

