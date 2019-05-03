Luke Perry’s passing was a shock to many especially because of how young he was.

He died at the age of 52 after he suffered a massive stroke.

Strokes have long been considered something the elderly should be on the lookout for, but recent studies show strokes are increasing in younger people. Doctors said that may be because risk factors, like high blood pressure and obesity, are going up.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year.

A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when something blocks blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. This can happen fast, so recognizing the symptoms and getting help right away is critical.

The most obvious symptoms of a stroke include:

Trouble speaking, like slurred speech

Sudden numbness or paralysis in your face, arm or leg

Trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination

Sudden severe headache with no known cause

If you or someone you’re with experiences these symptoms, don’t hesitate to call 911. The longer you wait the bigger the risk for brain damage, permanent disability, or worse- death.

You can prevent a stroke by making healthier lifestyle choices. Choose healthy meals and snacks.

Also, participating in physical activity so you can maintain a healthy weight will help lower your chances of getting stroke. Lastly, avoid smoking cigarettes and limit your alcohol intake.

To read more about the types of stroke and the conditions that increase it, visit the CDC’s website.

