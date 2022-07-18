7 new monkeypox cases bring Sacramento County total to 21

Sacramento County added a total of seven new cases.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is now sitting at 21 monkeypox cases, according to the county website.

The new total is the result of an additional seven cases reported in the county after the weekend. Early the county had 14 reported case. California as a whole has 267 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four of the prior cases were identified by health officials on July 13. Authorities said the presumptive cases were related to inter-state travel. None of them were related to previously reported cases.

According to Sacramento County Public Health, monkeypox, a flu-like virus in the same family as smallpox, is rarely found in the U.S.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has since been tracked on several continents and transmission rates are continuously being investigated by the CDC.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.

