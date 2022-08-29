Adult ADHD diagnoses growing faster than kids’ cases

Experts say the greatest increase has been in women.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Adult diagnoses of ADHD are growing at a rate four-times faster than cases in children, according to study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“Women were underdiagnosed for many years, and that's the group where we see the greatest increase in diagnosis,” Dr. Julie Schweitzer, professor of psychiatry & behavioral sciences at UC Davis, said.

Dr. Schweitzer said, in children, ADHD diagnosis is much more prevalent in males than females, whereas in adults it is 50-50.

Experts said signs of adult ADHD can be expressed in several different ways, including:

Struggling with memory

Getting too frustrated with small things

Impulsive decision making; not thinking things through

Dr. Schweitzer has been conducting a study on fidgeting and ADHD. She is currently looking for more participants. If you or someone you know would be interested in helping in her research, more information is HERE.

Dr. Schweitzer is also seeking volunteers with and without ADHD for a study about motor control and cognition. Information on how to participate can be found HERE.

