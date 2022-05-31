Tips for those taking care of loved ones with Alzheimer's Disease

As of 2019, there are an estimated 25,000 people 55 years old and older living with Alzheimer’s Disease, that's according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — May was Mental Health Awareness month across the U.S.

Of the many professions where having proper mental health care and coping techniques is key, ABC10 spoke with Denise Davis, program coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Sacramento Office, for tips on what caregivers can do to keep their own health a priority.

"It's challenging on many different fronts, emotionally, physically challenging. It's exhausting," Davis said. "And that's why we feel it's really important at the Alzheimer's Association for Family caregivers to take care of themselves. It's hard to do so to take the time out in order to take care of someone. But it is extremely important.”

As of 2019, there are an estimated 25,000 people 55 years old and older living with Alzheimer’s Disease, that's according to the Alzheimer’s Association. And looking statewide, of those taking care of those living with the disease, the association estimates about 1.6 million Californians provide unpaid care for a person with Alzheimer’s. That's not including the many more caregivers or professionals taking care of those with the disease.

So what can those taking care of people with Alzheimer’s do to properly take care of their mental health?

“I would say that you know, finding time for yourself, it's definitely normal to need a break from caregiving duties," Davis said. "We know that we can't do it all by ourselves. Consider taking advantage of respite care when maybe a family member says let me come over and take mom to lunch? Or to take your husband out for a drive in the car? Say yes.”

Davis also said following tips could be helpful:

Know about the available resources. Call the Alzheimer's Association helpline at 1-800-272-3900 to locate some of the resources in our area.

Become an educated caregiver. Work to understand the disease process, knowing its progression. Every single person with this disease is different.

Try to build a network of support.

Start taking care of yourself by eating well, exercising, and trying to get good rest.

Learn stress management techniques.

For more information about the Alzheimer's Association or just about the disease itself, visit their website here.