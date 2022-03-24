More than half of Americans with chronic kidney disease unaware of diagnosis

March is National Kidney Month, advocates say its the perfect time to talk about testing for Chronic Kidney Disease.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roughly 37 million Americans, one in seven adults, are impacted with chronic kidney disease.

The disease is often referred to as a "silent killer" because in its early stages, many people are unaware they even have it.

Sacramento resident Maria Jimenez was diagnosed at only 23 years old with chronic kidney disease. The active, athletic college student was forced to drop out of school and start dialysis.

"I started getting headaches, fatigue, blurred vision. And it turned out that my kidneys were already failing," Jimenez said. "It was probably about a six month, six months to a year journey of just accepting, and changing, and adapting to what dialysis was doing to me, and how it was feeding into my lifestyle."

Jimenez said she didn't make doctor's visits a priority because she was a healthy young adult. She believes visiting her doctor and getting regular bloodwork could have changed the path of her journey.

"Certainty it wasn't something that could have been prevented, but it was definitely something that I could have slowed down the progression and potentially not need dialysis at that early age," Jimenez said.

After nine years of treatment, Jimenez underwent a kidney transplant. Now she's a Fresenius Kidney Care advocate with a mission of helping others who are facing a situation similar to hers.

Kaiser Permanente Chief of Nephrology Dr. Mohit Shahani said if you look at half of the people living with kidney disease, they're unaware because they don't see their doctor. Skipping regular checkups has become more of an issue since the pandemic started.

"Most people think once you have it, there's not much you can do, but if you intervene early enough, there is," Shahani said.

He shared some risk factors of the disease:

high blood pressure

high body weight

a family history

If you're in these categories, its important to get regular blood and urine tests to make sure you're not developing kidney disease. As for prevention, Shahani recommends:

keeping blood sugars normal

staying on top of your blood pressure

keep a normal body weight

eat a healthy diet

drink plenty of water

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10