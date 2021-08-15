Back to School: Supporting student mental health | Health Beat with Brea Love

After spending more than a year in the pandemic, heading back to school could take a toll on student mental health

CALIFORNIA, USA — After spending more than a year dealing with virtual school, masks, vaccinations, and everything else surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, heading back to school can take a mental toll on students.

Sutter Medical Group Pediatrician Judi Vallero said if your child or children seem fearful of masks or getting sick, you should watch and be aware of it.

“Withdrawn, sometimes they are very articulate in terms of letting parents, friends, teachers know that they are fearful of certain things going on in their life. Not doing things that they once thought was very fun, withdrawing from friends or activities, those are signs to watch for, falling grades as well,” Vallero said.

She said anything that’s not typical of your child’s behavior prior to COVID-19 is something you want to talk to a doctor about.

