Back-to-school: vaccinations | Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As students head back to school, each Monday in Health Beat for the next few weeks we are covering topics to make sure you and your students are ready to have a healthy year.

Vaccinations are a topic on many minds ahead of the new school year. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for ages 12 and up and doctors recommend that all students who are eligible get vaccinated as soon as they can.

Sutter Health Pedestrian Dr. Judi Vallero said vaccines are the pathway out of the pandemic.

“There's a lot of studies that show, especially with what we've seen now with the onset of vaccinations, our rates for COVID hospitalization and deaths are dramatically decreasing," she said. "They are on the way with a little uptick in spikes, likely due to the delta variant, but studies do also show that the vaccines are very effective against the delta variant and still a way to really decrease disease burden in our local community. So, it's very important.”

She mentioned if you feel hesitant to get one or you have any concerns at all, its best to talk to your personal doctor. Your doctor is likely someone you trust and have formed a relationship with, and they could provide you with information and resources for you to make an informed decision.

