Expert shares best practices for sunscreen application this summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Research shows one in three Americans choose not to wear sunscreen. That's despite the one in five who will be diagnosed with skin cancer at some point in their life.

Protecting your skin is especially important in a state like California, which ranks 7th in the U.S. for sun exposure. Also, with an average UV index score of 6.6, the state is placed in the high-risk category for skin cancer.

Sutter Medical Group Chief of Dermatology Dr. Ali Alikhan said it's important to wear sunscreen. Here is a list of his recommendations.

Wear a broad spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen and reapply every 2 hours. He said it doesn't matter if it's a stick, cream, or spray.

If you're planning to be around water, make sure it's resistant and depending on what kind of water you're in, reef safe.

Make sure it's not expired, sunscreen can last about three years. If there's a change in color, smell, or consistency — toss it.

Store it in a cool, dry location out of the sunlight.

Use an ounce per application. That is about the amount found in a shot glass. He recommends a teaspoon for your face, legs, arms and a little more for your torso.

Alikhan said sunscreen is often underutilized.

"Even though the American Academy of Dermatology guidelines recommend an SPF of 30 or more, I encourage my patients to go 40 or 50. That way if you're using a little less that might make up for it with the fact that you're using a higher SPF," Alikhan said.

Even with sunscreen, people should follow these practices when outdoors.

Wear a shady hat

Wear SPF clothing

Stay out of the sunlight from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also check your smart devices for the U-V Index. Alikhan said if it's three or higher you need protection.

