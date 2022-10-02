How blood pressure management protects the heart | Health Beat with Brea Love

Heart disease is preventable and managing your blood pressure can help save your heart.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Managing your blood pressure can prevent heart disease.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death, especially among women. A normal blood pressure reading is 120/80. Mari Rossini, a Sutter Health Nurse Practitioner, said if you're nearing 140/90 on a consistent basis, that's considered hypertension and something that should be addressed.

Its a condition where the main pumping chamber in your heart is working hard. Rossini said its almost like the chamber is lifting weights constantly. The muscle gets stiff and doesn't react as it should, cutting blood flow to the body. That blood is pounding on all of the vessels and causing cracks.

"What happens is, cholesterol and foam cells and all these anti-inflammatory cells get into that crack. It grows plaque that can burst and cause heart attack and stroke," Rossini said.

Here are the some symptoms that can appear as a result of hypertension. If you're experiencing these, it could mean your blood pressure has been high for a while.

Headaches

Nose Bleeds

Chest Pressure

Shortness of Breath

Poor Vision.

Rossini said cutting out smoking and/or vaping, exercising, managing stress and keeping a healthy diet can all prevent hypertension.

READ MORE FROM ABC10'S HEALTH BEAT:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10