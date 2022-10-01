Reports say Bob Saget died from a blow to the head: Here's what to know about head injuries

"Bleeding inside the brain, which is what Bob Saget suffered, can also occur in the absence of trauma," Dr. Kohli told ABC10.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly a month after his passing, a medical examiner from Florida announced comedian Bob Saget had died from blunt head trauma, likely from a backwards fall.

The 65-year-old was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9 after performing stand-up comedy the night before.

Thursday's statement from Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany in Orlando says a toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body. The statement says Saget's death was an accident.

ABC10 spoke with medical expert Dr. Kohli for more information about what people should know about head injuries.

"Bleeding inside the brain, which is what Bob Saget suffered, can also occur in the absence of trauma," Dr. Kohli said. "If you're just sitting there and you get the worst headache of your life, you may want to seek emergency medical attention immediately even if you haven't bumped your head."

Dr. Kohli advises people to ask themselves the following questions if they knowingly suffered a head injury:

What happened during the injury?

What happened immediately after the injury?

How did the injury occur?

Was it a serious injury?

Did you lose consciousness as a result of the injury even if it was brief?

Dr. Kohli says if you suffer a head injury, you will most likely experience slight soreness. However, if it is a generalized headache, with pressure increasing inside the head and the headache is getting worse over time, that is a sign it could be a potentially life-threatening head injury.

Here are additional signs and symptoms that signal a potentially life-threatening head injury:

Nausea or vomiting

Feeling extremely fatigued or lethargic

Slurring your words

Having trouble walking in a straight line

According to Dr. Kohli, it is important to act quickly in these situations because these life-threatening head injuries could require emergency surgery in order to save your life.

