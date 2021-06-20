Brain Health in your routine | Health Beat with Brea Love

As California reopens, the Alzheimer’s Association wants you to consider brain health in your routine.

CALIFORNIA, USA — With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and with California reopening, the Alzheimer’s Association wants you to consider brain health in your routine.

The Association’s Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter Chief Program Officer Claire Day said the “use it or lose it” concept has science behind it.

Evidence shows managing your health can help reduce the risk of dementia at any age. Here are three tips Day said can help you keep your brain healthy:

Work on puzzles and play mind games

Turn up the difficulty on the games you choose to play

Eat healthy and exercise regularly.

“Thinking about some of those things, as we start to make adjustments to returning to what might be normal, is thinking about bringing some of that balance back in your life,” Day said.

She also said our brain health is on us, and if you have a brain you should be thinking about how to protect it.

