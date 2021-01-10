Breast Cancer Awareness Month: UC Davis offering free mammograms to uninsured women 40 and older

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis on select Saturdays throughout the month of October.

According to UC Davis, mammogram screenings are available for uninsured women 40 and older who've exhibited no other symptoms. Women with symptoms require a diagnostic mammogram to better understand their symptoms.

“About a quarter of all breast cancer deaths could be avoided through early detection such as regular mammography, but screening rates are very low among uninsured populations,” said UC Davis breast imaging supervisor Kami Gosal.

To get scheduled for an appointment, call (916) 734-6145 and ask to book an appointment for a free Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) screening mammogram. Spanish-speaking representatives are available. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to UC Davis.