COVID-19 cases on the rise in multiple Northern California counties

Northern California counties such as Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Yolo are seeing an upswing in COVID-19 test positivity rates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people across the U.S. are bringing back face masks to fight an increase in COVID-19 cases, and some businesses are reinstating a mask mandate.

While COVID-19 case numbers are not as bad as what the nation dealt with during the peak of the pandemic, some pockets of California are seeing a slight upswing in the test positivity rates.

According to ABC, entertainment company Lionsgate is bringing back a mask mandate for some employees at its Santa Monica headquarters after several tested positive.

The California Department of Public Health reports major Northern California counties such as Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Yolo are seeing an upswing in test positivity rates.

“We are seeing an increase of about 10-12% over the past month or so,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, Pediatric Infectious Diseases with UC Davis Health. “Most of these cases are relatively mild, they are resulting in an increase in hospitalizations. But nationwide, data does not show an increase in deaths.”

Blumberg adds he does not know if the new variant EG 5, nicknamed Eris, is leading to the surge or if it is related to people just having more contact with others.

Yolo County Wastewater data also shows an upswing for Woodland and the UC Davis campus and a downswing for the city of Davis after an earlier upswing.

“But we still are encouraging parents and others to test for COVID,” said Blumberg. “For the children, if they do have COVID, we want to limit transmission within schools and to others. And for older children and adults, remember Paxlovid is still available, antiviral treatment.”

Blumberg adds it is being debated whether mask mandates should be returned to hospitals, but people should protect themselves from this latest upswing.

“We are hopeful that COVID becomes a seasonal virus similar to influenza, and that we do have more predictable seasons,” said Dr. Blumberg. “Then we can vaccinate at the beginning of the season like we do with influenza to limit the damage that it can do. We are not 100% sure that it has reached that point yet.”

An updated booster, XB 1.5 vaccine will be available in September.

