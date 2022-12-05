California doctor creates needleless at-home heart health test

Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., especially in women. A California doctor has found a way to help patients from home.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The B100 method is an at-home, heart assessment monitor and app created to monitor a users heart's health without having to go to the doctor's office.

How does it work? Users can download an app, fill out a questionnaire, order the needleless home test kit for $149 and a team will provide users a LubDub grade on an A through D scale after assessing the user's health.

Once users receive their grade, they can then participate in a personalized holistic program in an effort to minimize their risk of heart disease, which might include lifestyle and diet changes or utilizing supplements.

"Think about it as if you have a cardiologist in your pocket," founder and Cardiologist Dr. Arash Bereliani said. "So, with our app, you're able to interact with us. We're going to be sending you recommendations, going to be telling you exactly what to do, and the best part about this is that you can actually see your progress."

Sacramento resident Bianca Wittenburg tried the system when she started noticing changes to her health in her 30s.

"I was, you know, getting more exhausted, more anxiety with stuff going on, weight gain, different things, you know," Wittenburg said.

Wittenburg bought theheart health home test and was initially graded a C. She's since improved her score and is working toward an A.

"I've been practicing for about 20 years and I haven't had one patient under my care that followed my guidelines who died of heart attack or heart disease. So, we know that we can prevent and we can prolong people's lives in this day and age," Bereliani said.

