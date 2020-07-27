California Family Fitness now offering outdoor fitness option at select gyms

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California Family Fitness is now offering outdoor exercise options at several of its locations across the Sacramento region.
According to an email sent to club members Monday, locations offering outdoor exercise include Elk Grove (Bond), Folsom, Natomas, Orangevale and Rocklin. The move comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom forced fitness centers in counties on the state's watch list to close earlier this month.
These outdoor exercise options include:
- Weight lifting equipment such as free weights, kettlebells, and TRX straps
- Cardio equipment such as elliptical machines and bikes
- Outdoor group fitness classes (found on the Cal Fit app)
- Family swim and lap swimming (by reservation)
For those who choose to participate, exercise stations are spaced 6 feet apart and face masks are not required when exercising outdoors, with appropriate social distancing.
Gym-goers will only be allowed to use the outdoor facility once per day. Each visit will cost $10, but punch cards will be available for members to purchase. Each punch card will allow 10 visits for $52.99. Punch cards may be purchased online. Members will need to bring a receipt with them upon arriving at the gym to receive their punch card.
For more information, visit the Cal Fit website.
RELATED:
- Planet Fitness will require masks at all gyms beginning August 1
- Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?
- Gov. Newsom orders malls, gyms, churches to close indoor operations in numerous counties in the Sacramento region
- Opening schools may mean keeping bars and gyms closed
- 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 134 locations, including several in Sacramento area
- Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around the world
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter
Counties on the California watch list must close all of those businesses along with indoor operations closing for many businesses statewide.