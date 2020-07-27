California Family Fitness now offering outdoor fitness option at select gyms

Exercise stations will be spaced six feet apart and face masks are not required while working out.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California Family Fitness is now offering outdoor exercise options at several of its locations across the Sacramento region.

According to an email sent to club members Monday, locations offering outdoor exercise include Elk Grove (Bond), Folsom, Natomas, Orangevale and Rocklin. The move comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom forced fitness centers in counties on the state's watch list to close earlier this month.

These outdoor exercise options include:

Weight lifting equipment such as free weights, kettlebells, and TRX straps

Cardio equipment such as elliptical machines and bikes

Outdoor group fitness classes (found on the Cal Fit app)

Family swim and lap swimming (by reservation)

For those who choose to participate, exercise stations are spaced 6 feet apart and face masks are not required when exercising outdoors, with appropriate social distancing.

Gym-goers will only be allowed to use the outdoor facility once per day. Each visit will cost $10, but punch cards will be available for members to purchase. Each punch card will allow 10 visits for $52.99. Punch cards may be purchased online. Members will need to bring a receipt with them upon arriving at the gym to receive their punch card.

For more information, visit the Cal Fit website.

